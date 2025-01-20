E-hailer Twytch to offer medical aid and funeral benefits
Only card payments or in-app wallet payments are accepted on Twytch, which is completely cashless
20 January 2025 - 12:16
SA’s new e-hailing service Twytch is banking on its cashless and tamper-proof blockchain-backed technology to bolster safety and revolutionise the ride-sharing experience for drivers and riders.
Having ditched commission-based earnings in favour of a fixed-rate payment structure that promises daily meal allowances alongside subsidised medical aid and funeral benefits, Twytch’s driver recruitment has attracted 12,500 drivers countrywide, the company said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.