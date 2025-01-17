South Africans take a shine to Temu platform, survey finds
A third of shoppers have used Chinese online retailer’s platform, 40% of whom have become active users
17 January 2025 - 05:00
One in three South Africans have used Chinese online retailer Temu’s platform, 40% of whom have become active users, according to a survey published on Thursday.
The survey, conducted by News24 with Temu’s support, asked 1,700 consumers questions about “Temu’s growing popularity, the savings it provides, and its role in improving access to affordable, high-quality products”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.