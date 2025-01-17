NEWS ANALYSIS: SA fashion retailers stand firm against Chinese e-commerce giants
Players such as Mr Price, TFG and Truworths have used strategic advantages and rule changes to defend market share and boost profits
17 January 2025 - 05:00
SA’s fashion retailers are proving resilient in the face of intensifying competition from Chinese e-commerce giants Shein and Temu.
Despite the increasing popularity of these platforms, local players such as Mr Price, TFG and Truworths have used strategic advantages and regulatory changes to defend their market share and boost profitability...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.