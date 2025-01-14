Rupert dynasty ends 80-year history with tobacco
Reinet Investments announces complete exit from British American Tobacco
14 January 2025 - 08:03
UPDATED 14 January 2025 - 17:39
In a historic move marking the end of a nearly 80-year relationship with the tobacco industry, Johann Rupert’s Reinet Investments announced its complete exit from British American Tobacco (BAT).
In reaction, Reinet shares soared on Tuesday, rising 8.75% at R459.43, making it one of the top-performing stocks and valuing it at about R90bn...
