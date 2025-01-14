Reinet’s shares jump as it quits BAT
Reinet Jersey Holdings will sell BAT shares at £28.20 per share to institutional investors, raising gross proceeds of about £1.221bn
14 January 2025 - 08:03
UPDATED 14 January 2025 - 10:29
Shares in investment vehicle Reinet soared on Tuesday after it announced it would fully exit its position in British American Tobacco (BAT), via a 43.3-million share placement through an accelerated bookbuild.
At 10.20am on the JSE, Reinet’s shares were up 8.75% at R459.43...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.