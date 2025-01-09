Q&A: Consumer interest in local sparkling wine rises
Founder Bonang Matheba says House of BNG combines world-class quality with an African narrative
09 January 2025 - 05:00
The SA sparkling wine market has gained traction amid the global economic upswing, with recent trends indicating growing demand driven by increased consumer interest in local products.
According to global data and business intelligence platform Statista, SA’s sparkling wine market revenue reached $28m (R530m) in 2024 with an expected compound annual growth rate of 2.24% in 2024-29...
