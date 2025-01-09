Coca-Cola keeps JSE and investors thirsty over mega listing
The IPO, first mooted in 2021, has been delayed as the company awaits favourable market conditions
09 January 2025 - 05:00
Investors are waiting with bated breath to see if 2025 will eventually be the year in which Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) will follow through with its delayed mega initial public offering (IPO) on the JSE, after renewed optimism in SA after the formation of the government of national unity last year.
The IPO, first mooted in 2021, has been delayed as the company waits for market conditions to improve...
