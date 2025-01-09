Battle for township market heats up as Shoprite and Boxer fight for dominance
Long-term competition could intensify as independent retailers lose market share
09 January 2025 - 05:00
SA’s township economy, a vital component of the country’s informal sector, has become a high-stakes battleground for major retail players in 2025, with major grocery retailers Shoprite and Boxer leading the charge.
With Boxer’s recent listing on the JSE and aggressive expansion plans, 2025 promises a fierce competition between these two giants for dominance in the rapidly growing township market...
