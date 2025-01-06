Value retailers and e-commerce lead charge for growth in sector
Lower rates, stabilising inflation and enhanced political stability are expected to boost retailers
The retail sector is entering 2025 with promising growth prospects, driven by improved economic conditions and shifting consumer behaviour. Analysts suggest the sector is well positioned to capitalise on these favourable trends, but retailers must navigate a rapidly changing landscape to fully unlock their potential.
According to Yonelisa Petse, research analyst at Aeon Investment Management, several factors are aligning to benefit the retail sector with inflation projected to stabilise at 4.5% — the midpoint of the SA Reserve Bank’s target range — while potential interest rate cuts of up to 75 basis points could boost consumers’ spending power and confidence...
