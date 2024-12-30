Spar warns retailers face hi-tech hurdles in SA’s evolving hardware industry
High costs and innovation complexities among the challenges facing businesses pursuing modernisation
30 December 2024 - 11:03
Grocery wholesaler Spar says retailers are faced with a host of hi-tech challenges tied to high costs and innovation complexities as SA’s hardware industry embraces digital transformation and smart technology.
While many opportunities exist in the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions and smart home devices, the group has warned that the road to modernisation is fraught with financial and operational risks...
