Closer look at Rainbow Chicken, WeBuyCars, Boxer since JSE debuts
Newly listed companies enjoy varying degrees of performance and investor confidence
27 December 2024 - 12:55
The JSE welcomed three significant new listings this year, each bringing a special story to the local bourse.
Rainbow Chicken, WeBuyCars, and Boxer enjoyed varying degrees of performance and investor confidence since their debuts, reflecting the diverse sectors they represent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.