Activism group calls for systemic reforms to address inequality
Extreme disparities are evident, with CEOs earning on average 597 times the wages of the lowest-paid workers
24 December 2024 - 11:05
Nonprofit shareholder activism group Just Share has called for systemic reforms to tackle gender and racial pay gaps, promote living wages and hold executives accountable for unjustifiable pay practices.
While some disparity in pay between executives and entry-level workers is expected, the magnitude of the gap in SA is both economically and morally troubling, the organisation said...
