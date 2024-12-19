Avian flu continues to drain Quantum Foods
Avian flu cost the company R37m in 2024 and there have been more than 150 jobs lost
19 December 2024 - 14:11
Quantum Foods has once again been hit hard by avian flu, with the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus costing the company R37m in 2024, in addition to the R155m it cost it in 2023.
In its annual report, Quantum Foods said the outbreaks of HPAI had disrupted its poultry production, leading to the culling of 90% of its layer breeder flock, a drop in production volumes and a surge in costs...
