Oceana grapples with skills shortages and succession problems
The shortage of talent is compounded by the fishing industry’s broader struggle to attract, develop and retain top professionals
Lucky Star owner Oceana Group is grappling with a scarcity of critical skills and succession planning challenges, as the group’s approach to leadership transition contrasts with that of its peers, raising questions about governance practices and talent sustainability in the highly regulated fishing industry.
According to the group’s annual report, it has an insufficient pipeline of skills to support existing operations or lead new business opportunities, as well as difficulties in replacing retiring personnel. This shortage of talent is compounded by the fishing industry’s broader struggle to attract, develop and retain top professionals in a highly regulated and competitive environment...
