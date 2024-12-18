How retail and financial brands can thrive on TikTok
The golden quarter is more than just a sales spike; it’s a chance for brands to create lasting connections with customers
For retail and financial services brands, the months from October to December (known as the golden quarter) are more than just a period of heightened activity; they’re a transformative opportunity to build trust, deliver value and foster meaningful connections.
In an era where consumers are increasingly mobile-first, digital platforms like TikTok are redefining customer engagement, but the challenge lies in adaptation.
Where captivation meets action
Unlike traditional media, where multitasking dilutes attention, TikTok stands out for its ability to command undivided focus.
A recent study by Toluna shows 84% of TikTok users fully engage with the platform, making it a powerful space for brands to capture attention.
This focus translates directly into action:
- 62% of users make immediate purchases after seeing an ad.
- 66% influence friends and family to buy the products they’ve discovered on TikTok.
For retail brands, this means driving impulse purchases and showcasing products in ways that inspire discovery. For financial services, it’s an opportunity to simplify complex offerings and create trust through relatable, humanised content.
Retail and financial services
Retail content sees significant traction during the golden quarter as users search for new ideas and inspiration:
- 2.4x increase in searches for retail and e-commerce content.
- 1.4x growth in content consumption within the retail category.
- 27% lower cost per action (CPA) for retail content compared to other quarters.
Successful campaigns often leverage TikTok’s interactive nature, blending trends, user-generated content (UGC), and visual storytelling. For example, a fashion brand might collaborate with creators to host live styling sessions or showcase seasonal trends. This level of interaction not only engages audiences but also drives measurable results.
For financial services, the golden quarter is a time of heightened curiosity:
- Searches for financial services increase 2.6x, reflecting greater consumer interest.
- Consumption of financial services content grows 1.6x, highlighting a demand for accessible information.
- Financial services content delivers 86% lower CPA and 54% lower cost per purchase, underscoring its efficiency.
TikTok empowers financial brands to demystify complex offerings, such as loans or investment tips, through bite-sized, educational videos. By humanising their content, fintech brands can engage younger audiences who value clarity and relatability.
What drives engagement?
During the golden quarter, consumers’ motivations for engaging with brands differ across sectors. Retail and financial services brands can unlock success by addressing these key drivers:
- 65% prioritise high-quality products.
- 58% are motivated by rewards or loyalty programmes.
- 48% of users value customer service.
For financial services, success lies in demystifying complex offerings and building trust with audiences. While specific data on decision-making drivers for financial services is limited, broader insights indicate that educational content resonates strongly:
- Bite-sized videos that explain credit scores, loan options or budgeting tips can empower users, particularly younger audiences, to make informed choices.
- Creator collaborations featuring relatable financial journeys or success stories help foster trust and engagement.
Retail and financial services brands can enhance engagement by focusing on three shared principles:
1. Convenience
Highlighting ease of use and accessibility appeals to all audiences, whether through seamless online shopping or intuitive financial tools.
2. Authenticity
UGC and creator collaborations create relatable touchpoints, fostering genuine connections.
3. Education
Both sectors benefit from using TikTok to simplify processes and provide clear, actionable insights.
Looking beyond Q4: A blueprint for sustained growth
While the golden quarter brings heightened activity, its lessons are essential for long-term success.
Retail and financial services brands can carry this momentum forward by:
Investing in community-building
TikTok subcultures, from #BudgetTok to #StyleTok, provide ready-made communities for brands to engage with in meaningful ways.
Leveraging data for year-round campaigns
Use insights from Q4 to tailor future content that resonates with your audience’s preferences.
Focusing on authenticity
Beyond promotions, audiences value brands that offer genuine value and transparency.
The golden quarter isn’t just a sales moment; it’s a proving ground for what works in today’s digital economy. Retail and financial services brands that embrace creativity, connection, and clarity will not only thrive now but lead the way into 2025.
The tools to succeed are already at your fingertips. How will you use them?
