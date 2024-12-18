How retail and financial brands can thrive on TikTok

Where captivation meets action

Unlike traditional media, where multitasking dilutes attention, TikTok stands out for its ability to command undivided focus.

A recent study by Toluna shows 84% of TikTok users fully engage with the platform, making it a powerful space for brands to capture attention.

This focus translates directly into action:

62% of users make immediate purchases after seeing an ad.

66% influence friends and family to buy the products they’ve discovered on TikTok.

For retail brands, this means driving impulse purchases and showcasing products in ways that inspire discovery. For financial services, it’s an opportunity to simplify complex offerings and create trust through relatable, humanised content.

Retail and financial services

Retail content sees significant traction during the golden quarter as users search for new ideas and inspiration:

2.4x increase in searches for retail and e-commerce content.

1.4x growth in content consumption within the retail category.

27% lower cost per action (CPA) for retail content compared to other quarters.

Successful campaigns often leverage TikTok’s interactive nature, blending trends, user-generated content (UGC), and visual storytelling. For example, a fashion brand might collaborate with creators to host live styling sessions or showcase seasonal trends. This level of interaction not only engages audiences but also drives measurable results.