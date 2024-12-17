Japan’s Nikkei was 0.3% lower but a record 22% jump in Nissan shares led gains in the sector
Textbook arguments are far removed from the realities that local manufacturers experience
SA activists have been pushing hard for lower prices for the drug
Malema was elected to be leader of the EFF for another five year term.
Acquisition of Choice Clothing has given the retail giant a big boost
Director-general Duncan Pieterse plans careful approach to tax and sponsorship
Consumers may be able to block marketers from contacting them from countless spam calls, texts and emails
At least 34 killed in Cabo Delgado province after French island of Mayotte ravaged
The superfan shows Safa president Danny Jordaan love in a statement that makes little sense
It is a modern, electric take on the Renault 5 Turbo and Clio V6 from the 80s and 2000s
Keith McLachlan from Integral Asset Management spoke to Business Day TV about how Pick n Pay and Italtile performed in 2024.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Closer look at how Pick n Pay and Italtile did in 2024
Business Day TV speaks to Keith McLachlan of Integral Asset Management
Keith McLachlan from Integral Asset Management spoke to Business Day TV about how Pick n Pay and Italtile performed in 2024.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
STOCKWATCH: Pepkor share price hits record high, with valuation now above R100bn
Consumers stretch their budgets in search of value, EY survey shows
Istore takes on e-commerce rivals with launch of new delivery system
Standard Bank warns of financial strain after festive early payday splurge
Famous Brands surges 44% in six months as store closures pay off
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.