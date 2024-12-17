STOCKWATCH: Pepkor share price hits record high, with valuation now above R100bn
Acquisition of Choice Clothing has given the retail giant a big boost
17 December 2024 - 13:04
Pepkor Holdings’ share price hit an intraday record high of R29.61 briefly when the markets opened on Tuesday, pushing the group’s market capitalisation to R108bn, and solidifying its position as one of SA’s retail heavyweights.
The group’s share price gained 56% over the past six months and it is up more than 47% so far this year.. Its biggest rivals, Mr Price and TFG have also had good years, with their market caps now at R75bn and R57bn, respectively. ..
