Istore takes on e-commerce rivals with launch of new delivery system
The click-and-collect service allows customers to purchase products and collect them within 30 minutes from certain stores
17 December 2024 - 13:31
Apple’s Premium partner Istore has launched an automated one-hour delivery service for Apple devices in select urban areas in SA, alongside same-day delivery and 30-minute click-and-collect options nationwide, setting new standards for speed and efficiency in the retail sector.
The one-hour delivery service is available in Sandton, Johannesburg, the City Bowl in Cape Town, and Umhlanga in Durban. For Pretoria, Bloemfontein, and Gqeberha, the retailer offers same-day delivery at no additional cost...
