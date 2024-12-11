Standard Bank warns of financial strain after festive early payday splurge
The 49-day gap between early December and January’s payday leaves consumers struggling
11 December 2024 - 05:00
Standard Bank has warned that the 49-day gap between early December and January’s payday, combined with heavy festive season and Black Friday spending, will put financial strain on consumers, leaving many struggling to stretch their incomes.
While November salaries are often depleted quickly on Black Friday sales, Standard Bank said December pay lasts slightly longer, but the challenge of balancing festive and New Year expenses remains daunting...
