Companies / Retail & Consumer

Google pulls McDonald’s negative reviews over arrest in UnitedHealth murder

Derogatory comments about the restaurant the latest in what is known as “review bombing”

10 December 2024 - 16:12
by Kanishka Singh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Washington — Google this week removed derogatory reviews about McDonald’s after the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson was arrested at its restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where police say a customer alerted a local employee about him.

The negative comments aimed at McDonald’s were the latest in what is known as “review bombing,” where an establishment is hit with a litany of bad reviews based on a political view or an occurrence unrelated to its actual business.

In this case, the negative and one-star reviews showed up after Luigi Mangione, 26, was captured at a McDonald’s in Altoona. He was spotted eating at the restaurant by a customer who alerted a McDonald’s employee, state police said.

“These reviews violate our policies and have been removed,” a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The policy says that review contributions “should reflect a genuine experience at a place or business” and that “content that has been posted from multiple accounts to manipulate a place’s rating” will be removed.

“This location has rats in the kitchen that will make you sick and your insurance isn’t going to cover it,” one review said.

The insurance executive’s murder unleashed a wave of frustration from Americans who have seen their health insurance claims or care denied, faced unexpected costs or paid more for premiums and medical care — all trends that are rising, according to recent data.

Thompson, 50, was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel early on Wednesday morning by a masked man who appeared to wait for his arrival before shooting the executive from behind.

The suspect ran from the scene and then rode a bike into Central Park. Surveillance video captured him exiting the park and taking a taxi to a bus station in northern Manhattan, where police believe he got on a bus to flee the city.

Police said Thompson appeared to be deliberately targeted.

The suspect was arrested after a five-day manhunt.

Reuters

Americans face challenges as health insurance costs rise and delays mount

Last week’s killing of a top health insurance executive ignites anger in US citizens struggling to get medical care
World
1 day ago

UnitedHealth says hack will cost it $1.6bn in 2024

The conglomerate has nevertheless maintained its earnings forecast
Companies
7 months ago

US lobby groups pour cash into drug price blame game

Critics say pharmaceutical benefit managers have enriched themselves rather than negotiate for lower prices
Companies
10 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
A third director quits the Murray & Roberts board
Companies / Industrials
2.
Famous Brands surges 44% in six months as store ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Gumede’s Vision fights back in Tongaat sale ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Telkom boss happy with spend on fibre
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Sibanye advances uranium strategy with sale of ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Americans face challenges as health insurance costs rise and delays mount

World / Americas

UnitedHealth says hack will cost it $1.6bn in 2024

Companies / Healthcare

US lobby groups pour cash into drug price blame game

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.