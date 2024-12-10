Famous Brands surges 44% in six months as store closures pay off
In October, the owner of Steers, Debonair and Wimpy announced it had shut 41 stores
10 December 2024 - 05:00
Famous Brands, the owner of popular restaurant franchises Debonairs Pizza, Steers and Wimpy, has seen its share price surge by 44% over the past six months, indicating the success of its strategy to close underperforming outlets.
The group’s year-to-date valuation has increased by 20%, despite ongoing economic challenges impacting consumer spending...
