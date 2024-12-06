Naspers is upbeat about Takealot’s future beyond Superbalist
Takealot opened a large new distribution centre in KZN recently to bolster its network capability, which is equipped to ship up to 45,000 units a day
06 December 2024 - 05:00
Naspers is bullish about the future of online retail business in SA, with the group saying its investing for growth in a market where it faces growing competition by international players.
“Takealot has to be the winner in SA,” Naspers CEO Fabricio Bloisi told Business Day. “We were here first. We are the SA company. We are big. We are strong. We have smart people and we are here for the win” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.