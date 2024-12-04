Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: CEO Tjaart Kruger on building Tiger’s brands

Business Day TV speaks to Tjaart Kruger, CEO of Tiger Brands

04 December 2024 - 19:37
by Business Day TV
Tiger Brands CEO Tjaart Kruger. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Tiger Brands CEO Tjaart Kruger. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

Tiger Brands says it has delivered a “robust” annual performance. The food producer has reported a marginal increase in revenue, and a 4% rise in headline earnings per share, saying its performance in the second half exceeded expectations. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Tjaart Kruger for more insight.

