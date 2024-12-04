Tiger Brands CEO Tjaart Kruger. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Tiger Brands says it has delivered a “robust” annual performance. The food producer has reported a marginal increase in revenue, and a 4% rise in headline earnings per share, saying its performance in the second half exceeded expectations. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Tjaart Kruger for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: CEO Tjaart Kruger on building Tiger’s brands
Business Day TV speaks to Tjaart Kruger, CEO of Tiger Brands
Tiger Brands says it has delivered a “robust” annual performance. The food producer has reported a marginal increase in revenue, and a 4% rise in headline earnings per share, saying its performance in the second half exceeded expectations. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Tjaart Kruger for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.