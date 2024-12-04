Tiger Brands faces growing threat from private labels
Group says hard-pressed consumers are increasingly opting for cheaper food products
04 December 2024 - 10:26
UPDATED 04 December 2024 - 15:47
SA’s biggest food producer Tiger Brands is grappling with private-label products, which have become a growing competitor in the retail sector as consumers look for cheaper options.
CEO Tjaart Kruger told investors on Wednesday that these products, typically sold as house brands for retailers such as Shoprite and Boxer, are undercutting traditional brands by offering a cheaper alternative...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.