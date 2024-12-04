Higher prices help Tiger Brands post increase in full-year earnings
Group says consumers remain under pressure, though slower inflation and rate cuts have provided some relief
04 December 2024 - 10:26
Tiger Brands has reported a 4% increase in full-year earnings, driven by price hikes to offset rising input costs and gains from the sale of its noncore assets.
The group on Wednesday reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 1,81c for the year to end-September, up from 1,735c the previous year...
