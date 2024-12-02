Tupperware to close shop in SA at the end of the month
Tupperware’s new owners will concentrate on eight core markets, excluding SA and Australia
02 December 2024 - 15:35
Food storage company Tupperware has announced it will cease operations in SA and other markets including Australia by the end of of the year as part of the company’s broader liquidation and restructuring strategy.
The closure will result in job losses for employees and distributors, marking the end of Tupperware’s presence in these markets after the company entered into Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year...
