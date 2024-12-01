Absa reports upsurge in Black Friday spending
Early indications are that this Black Friday was the biggest on record
01 December 2024 - 17:32
Black Friday was a day of even greater spending than in previous years, says Absa, reporting that by 11am the biggest single transaction was R638,000 spent on a holiday booking.
The bank reported that by 8am, this year’s transaction volumes had already surpassed those of last year, with point-of-sale transactions reaching a peak of 454 a second, a testament to surging consumer activity this year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.