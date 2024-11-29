Choppies in talks to sell its Zimbabwe unit
The potential sale is subject to conditions and regulatory approval and is aligned to Choppies' strategic intent to focus on profitable retail
29 November 2024 - 16:19
Retailer Choppies is in talks to sell its Zimbabwe unit as it has decided to exit the country, it said on Friday.
The company has entered into discussions regarding a possible sale of the business operations of Nanavac, trading as Choppies Zimbabwe, for cash...
