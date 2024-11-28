Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Unpacking Spar’s full-year results with CEO Angelo Swartz

Business Day TV speaks to Angelo Swartz, CEO of Spar

28 November 2024 - 20:04
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED.
Picture: SUPPLIED.

Spar has reported higher full-year earnings. Business Day TV sat down with Angelo Swartz, the grocer’s CEO,  to find out what contributed to the rise.

Spar’s earnings rise as it makes progress on its strategy

Group says despite progress there is still work to be done, so the board ‘believes it is prudent to not declare a dividend for the year’
Companies
12 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Mr Price’s market cap hits R72bn after soaring 80%
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Shell says it has eager suitors for retail network
Companies / Industrials
3.
Parks Tau to appeal blocking of Vodacom-Maziv ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Pepkor acquires Choice Clothing to expand market ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
African Bank reports more customers due to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.