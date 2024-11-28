Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Bringing people into the financial system is the first step in breaking the cycle of poverty
Business Day TV speaks to Jana Marais, writer at Financial Mail
The former presidency director-general says, ‘To get anything lasting done, we need a movement’
Clifford Raphiri appointed as interim chair of the M&R board with effect from December 1
SA's producer price index contracts by 0.7% year on year
Brussels wants to protect local carmakers, but European auto companies eye the lucrative Chinese market
Dmitry Talantov jailed amid a wider crackdown on lawyers who defended a critic of Vladimir Putin
Tristan Leyds is more than ready for his debut in the rugby sevens squad this weekend
The special model has 320kW and a racy chassis, with only 300 units to be built
Spar has reported higher full-year earnings. Business Day TV sat down with Angelo Swartz, the grocer’s CEO, to find out what contributed to the rise.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Unpacking Spar's full-year results with CEO Angelo Swartz
Business Day TV speaks to Angelo Swartz, CEO of Spar
Spar has reported higher full-year earnings. Business Day TV sat down with Angelo Swartz, the grocer’s CEO, to find out what contributed to the rise.
Spar’s earnings rise as it makes progress on its strategy
