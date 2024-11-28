Business Day TV speaks to Sam Mokorosi, the JSE’s head of origination and deals
Bringing people into the financial system is the first step in breaking the cycle of poverty
Business Day TV speaks to Jana Marais, writer at Financial Mail
The former presidency director-general says, ‘To get anything lasting done, we need a movement’
CEO Marek Masojada attributed Boxer’s strong market debut to its proven value-driven model, which serves cost-conscious consumers
SA's producer price index contracts by 0.7% year on year
Brussels wants to protect local carmakers, but European auto companies eye the lucrative Chinese market
The communications regulator has not issued a licence as the application is under review
Teams hungry for a win in first local derby, while two Gauteng sides face tough matches in Ireland
The premises offer six DC fast charging and two AC points and a farm stall for nibbles
Soft discount retailer Boxer has listed on the JSE. Business Day TV caught up with the firm’s CEO, Marek Masojada, to discuss the group’s future plans.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Boxer CEO Marek Masojada on what’s next after JSE listing
Business Day TV speaks to Marek Masojada, CEO of Boxer
Soft discount retailer Boxer has listed on the JSE. Business Day TV caught up with the firm’s CEO, Marek Masojada, to discuss the group’s future plans.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.