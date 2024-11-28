Mr Price’s market cap hits R72bn after soaring 80%
Ability to manage supply chain challenges sets fashion retailer apart from rivals
28 November 2024 - 05:00
Fashion retailer Mr Price has seen strong growth this year with its share price up about 80%. Over the past 25 years, its stock has risen about 4,400%, making it one of SA’s most successful retailers.
The company’s market value of R72bn now exceeds that of Woolworths by R10bn, with Pepkor on R94bn, Truworths R41bn and TFG R55bn...
