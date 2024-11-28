Boxer shares surge almost 20% above IPO price in landmark JSE listing
28 November 2024 - 10:10
Boxer’s highly anticipated debut on the JSE on Thursday saw its shares soar as much at 19.98% at one stage, highlighting strong demand and investor confidence in the discount retail sector.
The low-cost retailer’s shares opened at R63.01, significantly higher than the initial public offering (IPO) price of R54, hitting a best level of R64.79 at one stage...
