Companies / Retail & Consumer

Walmart will curtail equity policies as US conservatives apply pressure

The US retailer will join Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase and Ford, which have altered their diversity policies in response to pressure

26 November 2024 - 15:47
by Rishabh Jaiswal, Kanjyik Ghosh and Shubham Kalia
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Walmart store is seen in Encinitas, California. Picture: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS
A Walmart store is seen in Encinitas, California. Picture: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

Walmart plans to cut back some of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, a spokesperson for the retailer said on Monday, joining a growing list of firms feeling the heat from conservative groups.

Bloomberg News reported that Walmart will no longer consider race and gender to boost diversity when granting supplier contracts and that eligibility for financing will not be assessed based on suppliers providing certain demographic data.

The retailer will scale back racial equity training, stop participating in rankings by an LGBTQ advocacy group and review its support for Pride and other events, the report added.

A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed Bloomberg's report.

"We are willing to change alongside our associates and customers who represent all of America," the spokesperson said.

The world’s largest retailer will now join the likes of Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase and Ford that have modified their DEI policies over the last year in response to pressure from conservatives.

Walmart’s move follows a post on X by conservative activist Robby Starbuck, who disclosed the DEI policy changes at Walmart before the Bloomberg report.

Starbuck said that he had written to Walmart last week about “doing a story on wokeness there,” but ended up having productive talks on DEI with the retailer instead.

Starbuck has examined and confronted companies over their employment policies.

Ford, Lowe’s, Harley-Davidson, tractor maker Deere & Co and brewer Molson Coors are among companies that have said they would end some diversity policies after being targeted by Starbuck, according to the Financial Times, which interviewed the activist in September. 

Reuters

Walmart rises after lifting annual sales, profit forecasts

Retailer sees share gains across income cohorts mainly led by upper-income households
Companies
1 week ago

Target warns on slow fourth quarter sales

US retailer’s comparable sales and profit forecast is below Wall Street expectations
Companies
6 days ago

Just Eat Takeaway sells US unit Grubhub for loss-making $650m

Europe’s biggest meal delivery firm bought the business for $7.3bn in 2020 when the pandemic drove up delivery firms’ valuations
Companies
1 week ago

India raids offices of sellers using Amazon and Flipkart platforms

Financial crime agency investigates alleged violations of foreign investment rules
Companies
2 weeks ago

US retailers import fewer Christmas goods on weaker consumers

Chains such as Walmart are bringing in less holiday product before what is expected to be a so-so holiday season
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Netcare proposes health be added to ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Boxer IPO is a hit with international and local ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Christo Wiese’s Invicta reports R18m forex loss
Companies / Industrials
4.
Why asset manager PSG expects a resurgence in ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
SA leads Africa’s luxury market boom
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Walmart rises after lifting annual sales, profit forecasts

Companies

Target warns on slow fourth quarter sales

Companies / Retail & Consumer

India raids offices of sellers using Amazon and Flipkart platforms

Companies

US retailers import fewer Christmas goods on weaker consumers

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.