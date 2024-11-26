Pepkor returns to profitability
Pepkor plans to open 250 to 300 new stores in 2025
26 November 2024 - 11:35
Pepkor Holdings has reported a return to profitability for the financial year ended September, driven by growth in the retail and financial technology segments.
Owner of popular clothing brands PEP and Ackermans, the group posted a profit before tax of R3.7bn, after a restated loss of R502m recorded in the previous financial year. Profit for the year improved to R2.08bn after a R1.29bn loss a year ago...
