Oceana targets small African markets to test canned meat range
Group’s roll-out includes chicken livers in gravy for Botswana and other small markets in Namibia and Zimbabwe
25 November 2024 - 11:44
UPDATED 25 November 2024 - 20:19
Lucky Star-owner Oceana is targeting smaller African markets to test its new canned meat range as part of its continued expansion into the burgeoning alternative and affordable protein market, the group says.
Oceana is rolling out new products, which include canned chicken livers in gravy, in Botswana and other small markets in Namibia and Zimbabwe where canned and corned meat are popular staples, it said on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.