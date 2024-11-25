Boxer IPO multiple times oversubscribed
Shares were allocated at R54 — the top end of the offer range
25 November 2024 - 09:56
Boxer's initial public offering (IPO) has been well supported by both local and international investors with the order book being multiple times oversubscribed at the top end of the offer price range.
The offer closed on November 22 and 157.4-million subscription shares, representing an aggregate amount of R8.5bn at a subscription price of R54 apiece have been allocated to selected qualifying investors...
