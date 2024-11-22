Libstar names JP Landman as chair-elect
Landman will take over when Wendy Luhabe steps down at the AGM
22 November 2024 - 16:43
JP Landman has been appointed chair-elect of Libstar, replacing Wendy Luhabe, who has held the position since 2018.
Luhabe announced in September she would not be available for re-election at the company’s next AGM, which will be held at the end of May...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.