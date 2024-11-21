Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Unpacking Mr Price’s first-half results

Business Day TV speaks to Alec Abraham, senior equity analyst at Sasfin Wealth

21 November 2024 - 20:37
by Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Mr Price has reported a 7% rise in earnings at the halfway mark as the retailer gained market share despite what it has described as “challenging” conditions. For a closer look at the performance, Business Day TV caught up with Sasfin Wealth senior equity analyst Alec Abraham.

