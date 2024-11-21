Mr Price has reported a 7% rise in earnings at the halfway mark as the retailer gained market share despite what it has described as “challenging” conditions. For a closer look at the performance, Business Day TV caught up with Sasfin Wealth senior equity analyst Alec Abraham.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unpacking Mr Price’s first-half results
Business Day TV speaks to Alec Abraham, senior equity analyst at Sasfin Wealth
Mr Price has reported a 7% rise in earnings at the halfway mark as the retailer gained market share despite what it has described as “challenging” conditions. For a closer look at the performance, Business Day TV caught up with Sasfin Wealth senior equity analyst Alec Abraham.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.