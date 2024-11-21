Lewis reports jump in earnings amid credit sales boom
Lower inflation and rate cuts have boosted consumer confidence, but the retailer expects discretionary spending to recover slowly
21 November 2024 - 09:46
Furniture retailer Lewis Group has reported a 41.6% increase in headline earnings to R288.8m for the first half of the 2025 financial year driven by a rise in credit sales, improved operating margins and consumer demand.
The group’s headline earning per share (HEPS) increased by 49.1% to 555c for the six months to end-September. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.