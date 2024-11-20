Tiger Brands simplifies portfolio with sale of Elizabeth Anne’s
Group opts to keep popular Purity brand and trademarks associated with its baby nutrition business
20 November 2024 - 18:47
Tiger Brands has found a buyer for its baby wellness unit, which houses household brands such as Elizabeth Anne’s, as the group ramps up its portfolio simplification strategy spearheaded by CEO Tjaart Kruger as he looks to turn the fortunes of the company around.
The deal, which does not include the group’s baby nutrition business, is subject to regulatory approvals...
