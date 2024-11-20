Target warns on slow fourth quarter sales

Shopping carts are seen at a Target store in Azusa, California US. Picture: LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Target forecast holiday-quarter comparable sales and profit below Wall Street expectations after missing third-quarter estimates on Wednesday as value-conscious consumers shopped for low-priced essentials at rival retailers including Walmart.
The company’s shares, which have risen nearly 10% this year, tumbled 13% in premarket trading.
The US retailer now expects flat comparable sales in the fourth quarter and profit in the range of $1.85-$2.45 per share. Analysts on average had expected a 1.64% rise in sales and profit of $2.66 per share.
The results are in contrast to the world’s number one retailer Walmart, which raised its annual sales and profit forecast for the third consecutive time a day earlier, as it took market share in groceries and merchandise.
“We are seeing the consumer become increasingly resourceful and strategic on how they shop,” Rick Gomez, Target's chief commercial officer, said on a media call.
Lingering weakness in higher-margin categories such as home décor, electronics and furniture has hurt Target this year, as shoppers watch their budgets in the face of still-high inflation.
Meanwhile, the company’s efforts to pull forward holiday inventory in preparation for US ports strike led to additional costs in its supply chain, Target’s executives said.
US dock workers and port operators went on a three-day strike in early October that shut down shipping on the East Coast and Gulf Coast ahead of the crucial holiday season, sending retailers scrambling to reroute shipments.
“Our earnings per share was short of expectations due to soft discretionary trends and multiple cost headwinds, including those unique to the quarter,” Target operating chief Michael Fiddelke, said.
Target executives said the company “acted quickly and decisively to reroute select shipments to protect the key fourth quarter seasonal programmes, that came with additional cost” which hurt its profit in the reported quarter.
The Minneapolis-based company has cut prices on thousands of essential and gift items ahead of the holidays. It has launched discounts across its food, beverage and toys assortment along with a $20 Thanksgiving meal.
With five fewer holiday shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas in what is expected to be a so-so holiday season, retailers such as Target face competition as promotions at Walmart and Amazon.com kicked off earlier than usual.
Target, which operates nearly 2,000 US stores, reported third quarter adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $2.30 per share.
Apparel sales were soft as warmer than usual weather across the US deterred spending on winter clothing, while spending in sporting goods and beauty was strong during the quarter.
Overall, shopper visits rose 2.4% in the three months ended November 2, lower than 3% traffic growth in the previous quarter. Store originated comparable sales dropped 1.9%, partly offset by a 10.8% jump in digital sales.
The company posted comparable sales increase of 0.3%, well below analysts’ average estimate of a 1.4% rise, according to data compiled by LSEG.
Target warns on slow fourth quarter sales
US retailer’s comparable sales and profit forecast is below Wall Street expectations
Bengaluru — Target forecast holiday-quarter comparable sales and profit below Wall Street expectations after missing third-quarter estimates on Wednesday as value-conscious consumers shopped for low-priced essentials at rival retailers including Walmart.
The company’s shares, which have risen nearly 10% this year, tumbled 13% in premarket trading.
The US retailer now expects flat comparable sales in the fourth quarter and profit in the range of $1.85-$2.45 per share. Analysts on average had expected a 1.64% rise in sales and profit of $2.66 per share.
The results are in contrast to the world’s number one retailer Walmart, which raised its annual sales and profit forecast for the third consecutive time a day earlier, as it took market share in groceries and merchandise.
“We are seeing the consumer become increasingly resourceful and strategic on how they shop,” Rick Gomez, Target's chief commercial officer, said on a media call.
Lingering weakness in higher-margin categories such as home décor, electronics and furniture has hurt Target this year, as shoppers watch their budgets in the face of still-high inflation.
Meanwhile, the company’s efforts to pull forward holiday inventory in preparation for US ports strike led to additional costs in its supply chain, Target’s executives said.
US dock workers and port operators went on a three-day strike in early October that shut down shipping on the East Coast and Gulf Coast ahead of the crucial holiday season, sending retailers scrambling to reroute shipments.
“Our earnings per share was short of expectations due to soft discretionary trends and multiple cost headwinds, including those unique to the quarter,” Target operating chief Michael Fiddelke, said.
Target executives said the company “acted quickly and decisively to reroute select shipments to protect the key fourth quarter seasonal programmes, that came with additional cost” which hurt its profit in the reported quarter.
The Minneapolis-based company has cut prices on thousands of essential and gift items ahead of the holidays. It has launched discounts across its food, beverage and toys assortment along with a $20 Thanksgiving meal.
With five fewer holiday shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas in what is expected to be a so-so holiday season, retailers such as Target face competition as promotions at Walmart and Amazon.com kicked off earlier than usual.
Target, which operates nearly 2,000 US stores, reported third quarter adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $2.30 per share.
Apparel sales were soft as warmer than usual weather across the US deterred spending on winter clothing, while spending in sporting goods and beauty was strong during the quarter.
Overall, shopper visits rose 2.4% in the three months ended November 2, lower than 3% traffic growth in the previous quarter. Store originated comparable sales dropped 1.9%, partly offset by a 10.8% jump in digital sales.
The company posted comparable sales increase of 0.3%, well below analysts’ average estimate of a 1.4% rise, according to data compiled by LSEG.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Nestlé to boost advertising but cut costs by $2.8bn
Just Eat Takeaway sells US unit Grubhub for loss-making $650m
Race for Japanese 7-Eleven owner heats up with founding family bid
Richemont misses profit forecast
Sainsbury’s warns it won’t be able to absorb cost inflation after tax hikes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.