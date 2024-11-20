Regional performance boosts RFG Foods’ earnings
RFG Foods, which owns Rhodes and Bull Brand, says it has reduced its debt levels by 37.1%
20 November 2024 - 10:03
RFG Foods has reported an 18.2% surge in annual headline earnings with growth driven by a strong performance in its regional business, including SA and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Reflecting the growth, the board increased the dividend payout ratio from 33.3% to 50%, leading to a 79.2% increase in total dividends to 111.1c per share...
