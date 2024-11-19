Oceana denies links to counterfeit Lucky Star pilchards
Oceana’s investigators and third-party experts have categorically confirmed this is not its product
19 November 2024 - 09:04
Lucky Star owner Oceana Group has distanced itself from counterfeit canned pilchards discovered during a police raid in Daleside, Gauteng, last week.
In a statement on Tuesday, the group said investigations had confirmed the cans were counterfeit and were not affiliated with Lucky Star...
