Debt-free Astral Foods back in the black
Poultry producer’s turnaround strategy pays off, allowing it to eliminate R1bn debt and post strong earnings growth
18 November 2024 - 11:20
Poultry producer Astral’s turnaround strategy has paid off, enabling the group to return to profitability, eliminate its R1bn debt accumulated in 2023, and achieve strong earnings growth for the year to end-September.
Astral said on Monday that the company’s net cash inflow of R1.095bn enabled it to erase its debt entirely and allowed the board to declare a final dividend of 520c per share...
