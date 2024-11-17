Woolworths launches probe into counterfeit products
Canned pilchards were allegedly rejected by the company due to failing quality control standards
17 November 2024 - 16:34
Woolworths has launched an investigation into a counterfeit operation involving canned pilchards found in Woolworths-branded cartons.
The discovery was made during a joint operation by crime intelligence and the SA Police Service in Daleside, Vereeniging. Seven undocumented migrants were arrested, and printing equipment used to alter expiry dates was seized...
