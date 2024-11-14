Tiger Brands probe finds procurement chief colluded with supplier
The food producer is pursuing a multimillion-rand claim over alleged collusion to inflate prices
14 November 2024 - 05:00
Tiger Brands, SA’s largest food producer, is pursuing a multimillion-rand claim against its former procurement manager Derrick Sandragasan for alleged collusion, siphoning more than R50m from the company.
Tiger Brands, which owns household brands such as Oros, Jungle Oats and Tastic, said its investigation has shown that Sandragasan’s relationship with one of the group’s former suppliers, Nurscon, was a conflicted one...
