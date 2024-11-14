Astral Foods names Gary Arnold to succeed Chris Schutte as CEO
Arnold, the current COO, has been with Astral for 28 years
14 November 2024 - 08:28
Astral Foods has named its COO, Gary Arnold, as the next CEO with effect from February.
This follows the retirement of incumbent CEO Chris Schutte, who is set to depart after nearly two decades at the helm. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.