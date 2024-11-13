Quantum ordered to reinstate fired director
Removal of Tanya Golden ‘prejudicial and unfair’ and in violation of Companies Act, high court rules
13 November 2024 - 05:00
The Western Cape High Court has ordered Quantum Foods to reinstate independent nonexecutive director Tanya Golden as a board member after finding the company had breached a section of the Companies Act that safeguards the interests of minority shareholders.
Golden was removed from the board of the JSE-listed company in May after a meeting at which she demanded she see a legal opinion the company was relying on to refuse shareholder Braemar Trading’s request for a special meeting...
