Just Eat Takeaway sells US unit Grubhub for loss-making $650m

Europe’s biggest meal delivery firm bought the business for $7.3bn in 2020 when the pandemic drove up delivery firms’ valuations

13 November 2024 - 21:11
by Michal Aleksandrowicz and Gianluca Lo Nostro
A GrubHub delivery person rides in the snow in New York, the US, May 9 2020. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/NOAM GALAI
Gdansk — Europe’s biggest meal delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its US unit Grubhub to Wonder at a steep loss to the billions it paid a few years ago, ending a years-long search for a buyer and boosting its shares.

The Amsterdam-listed company said it would sell Grubhub, which it has been looking to offload since 2022, to Wonder for $650m, sending its shares soaring more than 15%.

It had bought the business for $7.3bn in 2020 when the pandemic drove up delivery firms’ valuations. The subsequent sale process was hampered by slowing growth, high taxes and a question of fee caps in New York City.

“Just Eat Takeaway is at last putting an end to its disastrous US journey,” Bryan Garnier analyst Clement Genelot said.

Just Eat CEO Jitse Groen had in February said the M&A environment was not easy in the US, where caps on how much delivery firms can charge restaurants cost the group about $100m per year.

Grubhub’s enterprise value of $650m includes $500m of senior notes and $150m cash, Wonder said.

Wonder is a food-delivery start-up led by former Walmart executive Marc Lore.

Just Eat said it expected to get net proceeds of up to $50m from the deal, which would support investments in countries where it has the greatest competitive advantage.

Its strongest markets include Britain, Ireland and Northern Europe.

JPMorgan said in a note it had argued for an about $1.2bn valuation for Grubhub in the past, but the market would view the deal as positive even at a lower valuation.

Some analysts were expecting Just Eat to use the proceeds to launch another share buyback programme. The company declined to say if that was the case.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. Just Eat said it would not affect its full-year guidance and that it retains no material liabilities associated with Grubhub.

However, analysts said it might need to exit other markets, such as Canada or Australia, to close the valuation gap with European peers.

Excluding the US, Just Eat operates in 18 countries. It exited New Zealand and France earlier this year.

If Wednesday’s gains hold, Just Eat’s shares will see their biggest daily rise since August 2022, wiping out most of this year’s losses, which stood at 18.1% at the end of the previous session.

Reuters

Naspers’ stake in Swiggy more than doubles on India IPO

Having invested $1.3bn since 2017, the company's 25% stake in Swiggy is now worth $3.4bn
Companies
11 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Necessities pushing up retail sales, online and offline

Study says total Black Friday direct retail gains will amount to R22.08bn
Companies
2 weeks ago

Zando to close as online retailer Jumia exits SA and Tunisia

The Africa-focused e-commerce retailer plans to sharpen its focus on its other markets
Companies
4 weeks ago

Shoprite set to take full control of Sixty60 logistics partner

Competition Commission recommends buyout of Pingo Delivery without conditions
Companies
1 month ago
