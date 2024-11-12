Premier banks on capex projects for sustained growth
12 November 2024 - 09:49
UPDATED 12 November 2024 - 19:19
Premier Group, the parent company of Blue Ribbon, Snowflake, Manhattan Sweets and Lil-lets, says it is banking on its R1.4bn capital expenditure projects for sustained growth momentum.
This comes as the JSE-listed food producer reported its earnings had jumped by nearly a third for the six months to end-September, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) rising 32.4% to 438c...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.